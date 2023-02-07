6 Powerball tickets sold in Va. win big after Monday’s drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six ticket holders in Virginia won big after Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

Five other winners across Virginia won $50,000 each:

Online on valottery.com , by a player in Henrico

Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray

Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester

7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church

Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal

A player in Washington won Monday night’s $754.6 million jackpot! The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.