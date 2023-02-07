6 Powerball tickets sold in Va. win big after Monday’s drawing
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six ticket holders in Virginia won big after Monday night’s Powerball drawing!
Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.
Five other winners across Virginia won $50,000 each:
- Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico
- Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray
- Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester
- 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church
- Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal
A player in Washington won Monday night’s $754.6 million jackpot! The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.
