Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

6 Powerball tickets sold in Va. win big after Monday’s drawing

Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane...
Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six ticket holders in Virginia won big after Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

Five other winners across Virginia won $50,000 each:

  • Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico
  • Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray
  • Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester
  • 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church
  • Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal

A player in Washington won Monday night’s $754.6 million jackpot! The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Public weighs in on Charlottesville City Council candidates
Public weighs in on Charlottesville City Council candidates
On Monday night Charlottesville City Council gave the public an opportunity to weigh in on who...
Public weighs in on Charlottesville City Council candidates
Truck with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive
(FILE)
UVA Health doctor urging women to keep hearts healthy