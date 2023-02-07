Advertise With Us
100+ Women Who Care donates to Bennett’s Village

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A treehouse project in Charlottesville just got a big donation.

A group called “100+ Women Who Care” donated a check of $7,300 to Bennett’s Village.

The donation will help jumpstart the first phase of the all-ability and accessibility tree house project at Pen Park.

Bennett’s Village hopes work will get underway soon.

“We have raised the first half of this project. From small fundraisers to large fundraisers, it’s been a total grassroots effort, so a donation of this value is actually a huge donation for us, Bennett’s Village board member Samantha Strong said.

100+ Women Who Care is a group of local women who donate to nonprofits throughout the year.

