UVA Health doctor urging women to keep hearts healthy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are urging people, especially women, to take care of their heart.

Doctor Patricia Rodriguez-Lozano is the director of the Women Heart Health Program, which opened a new clinic in the UVA Medical Center last month. She says heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, and pregnant women are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. This is why she is encouraging people to take steps and be aware of heart health risks.

“We think about heart disease is only or exclusively for men and that is not the case, and that is important to think about it. The other thing is about how we present when we have heart disease, that I think that is a big difference between men and women. Sometimes our symptoms are different,” Dr. Rodriguez-Lozano said Monday, February 6.

The doctor suggests exercising more, including more fruits & vegetables in your diet, and to stop smoking to help prevent any risks.

