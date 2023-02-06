Advertise With Us
Spring-Like Weather Makes an Appearance This Week

How Long Will it Hang Around?
By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s shaping up to be a mostly pleasant week. With temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s, it’s going to feel like spring. We will be trending much warmer and drier for the first half of the week. Currently tracking a system that will potentially bring shower Thursday through Saturday with a drop in temperatures. Conditions will still be well above average and freezing. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and clearing. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Milder temperatures and sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and tracking showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Few showers. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 50.

