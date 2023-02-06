No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it.
Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
