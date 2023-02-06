Advertise With Us
Nice warming trend

Late week rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering sunshine and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for many locations. As we approach the middle of the week, a southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest part of the nation will bring rain Thursday into Friday. Expect sunshine to return by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

