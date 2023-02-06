Advertise With Us
Milder than Average with Showers Late Week

Best Weather Day is Wednesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonably chilly overnight under a mainly clear sky. Clouds fill in Tuesday. Remaining dry until Thursday.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday.

Tracking the progress of a couple weak weather systems and fronts due in on Thursday and Friday. With spring-like conditions, they will bring rain.

Not expecting much rainfall. Most communities will receive well under a half inch of rain.

Cooler for the weekend.

Monday night: Moonlit sky. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind near calm.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, mainly east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Monday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

