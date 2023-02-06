Man charged in Grove Street murder appears in Charlottesville courtroom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, February 6.

Thirty-eight-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street.

“Our detectives from the minute this homicide occurred, worked tirelessly throughout that week. I mean, when I say they worked tirelessly around the clock, some of them didn’t go home,” Police Chief Michael Kochis said Monday.

Keyes is currently being held without bond. He has dealt with police before: In 2003, Keyes was sentenced to life in prison on drug trafficking charges. He was released early last September.

NBC29 asked Chief Kochis about a possible motive for the shooting.

“I can’t speak to motive at this point,” Kochis said. “All I could say they knew each other.”

Charlottesville police arrested Keyes Friday, Feb. 3.

Smith was a member of the BUCK Squad, an organization working to reduce gun violence.

According to a post on the BUCK Squad’s Instagram, Smith was on his way to work when he was shot January 28.

“We received numerous amounts of phone calls and tips,” Kochis said. “We’re working in conjunction with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.”

Judge Andrew Sneathern has set a status hearing for the end of April.

