Kings Dominion looking to hire over 2,500 seasonal associates during week-long hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for those on the job hunt! Kings Dominion says it plans to hire more than 2,500 seasonal associates for its 2023 spring and summer seasons.

The amusement park says the majority of these roles will be filled during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions being offered include ride operations, food and beverage, lifeguards, aquatics, and security.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-20, and those interested can apply at the park’s Human Resources office the week of the hiring event.

“Our seasonal associates play such an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president, and general manager. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages and amazing perks, and a seasonal job at one of our parks can offer so much more than other workplaces.”

For more information about the hiring event, click here.

