Hold on to your hat !

A week of above normal temperatures
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal conditions. A cold front will advance across the region dry, but it will cause wind to increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

