Grown Here at Home: The impact of inflation on greenhouse growers

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Normally, at this time of year, the crew at Woods Farms in Franklin County would be filling up every greenhouse, but that’ll have to happen a little later this year. It’s the game of dollars and cents. Mark Woods, the owner of Woods Farms, says it comes down to fuel prices.

“We use diesel in our houses where some use natural gas. We’re trying to keep costs down and not burn as much fuel,” he said.

Mark said he’s talked to other greenhouse growers who find themselves in the same boat.

“I’m going to start my seeds as I normally do because I’ve got to have them ready for Mother’s Day, but as far as our plugs and cuttings and stuff like that, we’re not going to do them until the last of February, or the first of March,” he explained.

Customers probably won’t notice a thing. Mark says the farm will be ready when the growing season starts, but for the crew at Woods Farms, they’ll have to put the pedal to the metal to get it all done.

“It’s gonna be crunch time. It’s ain’t gonna be a steady flow. We’re going to have to get it done quick,” Mark said.

Although things will get off to a later start, Mark remains optimistic about the season.

“I think we’ll be fine. The good Lord has blessed us. Sometimes it’s sweet lemonade, sometimes it’s sour, but it’s still lemonade. Our local people around here really support us good, and I’m very grateful for that. Hopefully they’ll come out and support us again this year,” he said.

The farm stand at Woods Farms is open Wednesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.

