Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for its annual Back-To-School Food Drive.

Twenty-two schools in the Charlottesville area are set to participate in this event.

The food drive will take place from March 6 through 24, when donations are typically down.

BRHD says this is an opportunity to replenish its shelves with food to give back to the community.

