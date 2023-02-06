Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for its annual Back-To-School Food Drive.

Twenty-two schools in the Charlottesville area are set to participate in this event.

The food drive will take place from March 6 through 24, when donations are typically down.

BRHD says this is an opportunity to replenish its shelves with food to give back to the community.

