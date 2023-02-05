Advertise With Us
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

“Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our knowledge,” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

Chief Longo says they have no reason to believe the parking garage was damaged, but a thorough inspection is being done to make sure the structure is safe.

