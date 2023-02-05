Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

“Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our knowledge,” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

Chief Longo says they have no reason to believe the parking garage was damaged, but a thorough inspection is being done to make sure the structure is safe.

UVA Emergency Alert: The incident at Lee Street Garage is stable. Fire/Police remain on scene. Lee Street will be blocked for a while. No further updates. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) February 5, 2023

