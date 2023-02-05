Dry For Now with Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold on this Sunday as the breeze turns to the southwest. Hazy sun with increasing clouds through the day. Remaining dry until late week.

High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for early February on Monday and Tuesday. Pushing twenty degrees milder than usual on Wednesday!

The next weather system arrives Thursday with some rain showers. Not expecting much rainfall at this time. Most communities will receive well under a half inch of rain.

Additional rain showers, especially southeast of Charlottesville Friday. More showers ahead for next weekend. Turning cooler next Saturday and Sunday. Perhaps some wintry precipitation for the higher elevations. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday night: Clearing sky with the full moon showing overnight. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: My pick day of the week! Highs in the warmer 60s. Mainly sunny sky. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still mild with some rain showers arriving. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Shower chances mainly south and east. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. Mainly afternoon rain showers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.