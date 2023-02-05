Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023.

The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device.

Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away from the hospital.

“We built a wireless, wearable patient monitor that uses a finger sensor to measure continuous beat-by-beat blood pressure, cardiac output, stroke volume, fluid response, and a lot of advanced team dynamics that send continuous uninterrupted data about physiological health of patients from anywhere in the world,” Jeff Pompeo said.

Pompeo says Virginia has a great biotech ecosystem, and they are honored to be highlighted as one of the many innovative, med-tech companies in the commonwealth.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

Latest News

(FILE)
App aims to provide on-demand restaurant workers
(FILE)
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month