Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic.

The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers.

“It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote and expand access to services that patients might otherwise not be able to access,” Mara Servaites with Virginia Telemental Health said.

The clinic is still accepting new mental health patients. Requirements to qualify for the program include being a medical patient with the clinic, earning income at or below four times the federal poverty line, being 18 years of age or older and living in the Charlottesville area.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.