Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

Downtown Mall (FILE)
Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution.

A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts.

A new version Spudnuts, some are calling “Spud-nots,” have been a hit, Chef Jason McKown tells NBC29.

He says “Spudnuts” is trademarked, and so the café is looking to customers for a new name.

“I like potato donuts, they’ve been around for a long time and obviously despite its absence in the last 10 years, it’s kind of left a hole so I started making them myself,” McKown said.

The chef says he uses a potato mash, as opposed to Spudnuts’ potato flour recipe.

