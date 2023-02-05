App aims to provide on-demand restaurant workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From online to in-person, a new app could bring restaurant workers to anyone who needs a helping hand.

Ricky Applegate is working to lessen the affect that staffing shortages are having on restaurants.

He created Design-A-Dine to help do just that.

“If you’re having a dinner party, a wedding anniversary, you can use the app to hire whoever you need for that occasion,” Applegate said. “Restaurants and caterers can use the app whenever they need to pan to fill in and as a hiring strategy.”

Derek Bond is the president of Moe’s Original BBQ in Charlottesville. He says his restaurant is using this app for two reasons: “We’re really looking at 2023 to increase our catering business, and the app will allow people that are looking for somebody to get a catering order or to have somebody come out and maybe set up for a wedding,” Bond said. “This is going to be a great way for maybe just the restaurants having a busy Saturday night, needs a couple extra people to go through the app to get a few workers.”

He says if someone working part time or full time needs extra cash, this app could be the key.

“The industry itself has really struggled, and definitely inflation and the cost of everything has contributed to that,” Bond said. “Labor has significantly went up, which is so now you’re short people and you’re paying more for people you do have and that’s a strain to businesses.”

“Food & beverage is an area that struggles to hire and really retain employees just because the nature of the business, so I’m really trying to give the business back to the employees,” Applegate said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.