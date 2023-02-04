Advertise With Us
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease...
FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rod-shaped Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using the over-the-counter eye drops, EzriCare Artificial Tears, that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.(Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated.

The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness.

So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one person with a bloodstream infection died.

UVA Chair and Professor of Ophthalmology Peter Netland advises throwing away any of the contaminated product that you might have, and instead purchasing preservative free eye drops. He says those are safe.

The products were sold in stores nationwide and on the internet. Call your eye doctor if you think you may have been affected by the problem.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

