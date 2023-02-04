UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated.

The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness.

So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one person with a bloodstream infection died.

UVA Chair and Professor of Ophthalmology Peter Netland advises throwing away any of the contaminated product that you might have, and instead purchasing preservative free eye drops. He says those are safe.

The products were sold in stores nationwide and on the internet. Call your eye doctor if you think you may have been affected by the problem.

