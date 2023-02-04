Advertise With Us
Spring-like Temperatures and Drier Conditions Trending, But How Long?

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold temperatures end tonight with lows in the 20′s. Mild temperatures arrive on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and few gusty winds. Those spring-like conditions will remain for most of the week, but showers arrive on Thursday with a turn to cooler weather on Saturday.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50′s Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Friday: Tracking a few showers. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Saturday: Am showers and clearing. Highs around 50.

