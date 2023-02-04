Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville.

The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more.

“A lot of it’s just the representation of little girls in STEM and in robotics. Specifically, as someone who’s been in a robotics program for seven, eight years now, there’s a pretty big gender disparity and we just want to give everyone some opportunities,” Albemarle High School student Maggie Leroux said.

If you didn’t make it off the waitlist for this event, Tech Girls will be holding similar events in the future.

