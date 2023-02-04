Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville.

The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more.

“A lot of it’s just the representation of little girls in STEM and in robotics. Specifically, as someone who’s been in a robotics program for seven, eight years now, there’s a pretty big gender disparity and we just want to give everyone some opportunities,” Albemarle High School student Maggie Leroux said.

If you didn’t make it off the waitlist for this event, Tech Girls will be holding similar events in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

Latest News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors