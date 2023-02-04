Advertise With Us
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a student. (Source: KAIT)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a school nurse is facing charges for having a sexual relationship with a student.

KAIT reports that 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday after police found evidence that she was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at her place of work.

According to the Kennett Police Department, it recently received information that Johnson, who was working as a nurse at Kennett High School, had been involved sexually with a student at the school.

Officers said the student told them that the relationship was happening since October 2022.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old said the two had 12 sexual encounters and exchanged explicit photos. The student added that several of the encounters happened in Johnson’s office.

The student did not officially confess to the relationship when questioned by the school principal and assistant principal because “he did not want to get Johnson into any trouble,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers said the 15-year-old’s mother told them that the nurse and student had spoken about having a future together while they were hanging out.

Authorities said Johnson faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

