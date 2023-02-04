Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again.

Remaining dry until next Thursday.

Saturday: Blue sky sunshine with a brisk wind. High temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday night: You’ll be able to see the February full “snow” moon before clouds arrive overnight. Lows temperatures not as cold, in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Additional rain looks likely to start next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

