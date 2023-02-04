Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer

Cold Wind Saturday, Milder Breeze Next Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again.

Remaining dry until next Thursday.

Saturday: Blue sky sunshine with a brisk wind. High temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday night: You’ll be able to see the February full “snow” moon before clouds arrive overnight. Lows temperatures not as cold, in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Additional rain looks likely to start next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 5 PM
NBC29 Weather 5 PM
Station App graphic
Frigid Night and Cold Start to Weekend. Milder to Finish
NBC20 Weather Noon
NBC29 Weather Noon
Station App graphic
Oh So Cold