Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Pilots to the Rescue flying pets to New Hampshire for adoption

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of rescue dogs and cats from Virginia are taking a flight to New Hampshire in the hopes of getting adopted.

“There’s a little bit more of a surplus of the animals down here and there’s a little bit more of a demand for them up there,” pilot Vikingur Thorsteinsson said.

Pilots to the Rescue is the group behind the move. The group donates its time and some sky miles to save a few furry friends.

“We take animals and we ferry them from shelters where they’re either gonna be euthanized or where they don’t have enough space for them. We bring them to other shelters that have the space for them, have the need, have the demand for the animals,” Thorsteinsson said.

Pilots to the Rescue rescued almost 800 animals last year. Its goal is to rescue over 1,000 this year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons
House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
A virtual ceremony Wednesday honored more than 200 graduates of Charlottesville-Albemarle...
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase