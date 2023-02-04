Pilots to the Rescue flying pets to New Hampshire for adoption

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of rescue dogs and cats from Virginia are taking a flight to New Hampshire in the hopes of getting adopted.

“There’s a little bit more of a surplus of the animals down here and there’s a little bit more of a demand for them up there,” pilot Vikingur Thorsteinsson said.

Pilots to the Rescue is the group behind the move. The group donates its time and some sky miles to save a few furry friends.

“We take animals and we ferry them from shelters where they’re either gonna be euthanized or where they don’t have enough space for them. We bring them to other shelters that have the space for them, have the need, have the demand for the animals,” Thorsteinsson said.

Pilots to the Rescue rescued almost 800 animals last year. Its goal is to rescue over 1,000 this year.

