No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68.

It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game.

“When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,” said UVa head coach Tony Bennett. “Whenever the game was tight we either weren’t plugged in or missed a coverage it was boom, a bucket. Great college atmosphere, It’s fun to compete in that but it’s not fun to lose. It stinks to come out on the other side but to win in this setting against a team that is playing good basketball you got to be heart and smart.”

Virginia Tech led by just two at halftime. Jayden Gardner had 20 points in the loss. Kihei Clark added 17. Reece Beekman had 15. Virginia Tech got a season-high 22 points from Sean Pedulla.

Virginia drops to 9-3 in the ACC. Virginia Tech improves to 4-8.

Team Notes

• No. 6 Virginia fell to 17-4, 9-3 ACC

• UVA never led in the contest

• The loss ended UVA’s seven-game winning streak

• UVA is 5-3 in true road games

• Virginia Tech earned a half point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

• The Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 5.0-2.0

• UVA went on a 7-0 run to cut the Hokie lead to 55-52

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

• Tech’s largest lead of the first half was nine at 26-17

• Tech owned a 32-30 halftime advantage

Series Notes

• Virginia is 97-59 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 23-33 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates to 1914-15

• Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 earlier this season

• The Hokies have a three-game win streak against the Hoos in Blacksburg

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 18-9 all-time vs. Virginia Tech

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (20), Kihei Clark (17), Reece Beekman (15)

• Gardner added 10 rebounds for his 38th career double double

• Gardner recorded his 42nd 20-point game (9th at UVA)

• Gardner reached double figures for the 115th time

• Gardner has a three-game double figure streak

• Clark reached double figures for the 64th time

• Clark (1,326 points) passed Kyle Guy for 26th on UVA’s all-time scoring list

• Beekman reached double figures for the 25th time

• Isaac McKneely has a 10-game 3-pointer streak

• McKneely has made 2+ 3-pointers in 11 games

• Armaan Franklin’s (6 points) 10-game double figure streak ended

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the sixth straight game

