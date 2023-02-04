Frigid Night and Cold Start to Weekend. Milder to Finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle Up! Frigid tonight and a cold start to the weekend, but this Arctic Blast is short lived. Temperatures will rebound by Sunday and turning much milder with Spring-like conditions for the first full week of February. Clear skies and frigid overnight with lows by Saturday morning in the upper 0s and lower 10s, with colder wind chills. Saturday is sunny and cold, still a breeze with highs holding in the 30s. By Sunday, more clouds will return, but south to southwest winds will usher in milder temperatures. Much milder next week, with a dry stretch of days until late next week. Some rain showers expected next Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Clear, Brisk and Frigid. Lows upper 0s to low 10s. Single digit wind chills, Colder in Mountains.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, still a breeze. Highs 30s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, turning milder. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, mainly AM. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.