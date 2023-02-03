UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community.

One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients.

“We have a small primary care clinic out there but there’s no retail pharmacy nearby, and community members had to drive 30 to 45 minutes to fill a prescription. Our pharmacy team has has prioritized that as an initiative, and we’re already making some progress,” UVA Health CEO Doctor Craig Kent said.

The plans also include the development of a new research facility.

“We’re just at the early stages of now designing the building, which is going to go in the Fontaine Research Park. We’ve certainly recruited a few researchers, but we have dozens more to recruit in the future,” Chief Strategy Officer Jason Lineen said.

UVA Health is hoping see more primary care sites open across Virginia during the next several years, and by 2032 enable more discoveries for better health.

