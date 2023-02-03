Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community.

One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients.

“We have a small primary care clinic out there but there’s no retail pharmacy nearby, and community members had to drive 30 to 45 minutes to fill a prescription. Our pharmacy team has has prioritized that as an initiative, and we’re already making some progress,” UVA Health CEO Doctor Craig Kent said.

The plans also include the development of a new research facility.

“We’re just at the early stages of now designing the building, which is going to go in the Fontaine Research Park. We’ve certainly recruited a few researchers, but we have dozens more to recruit in the future,” Chief Strategy Officer Jason Lineen said.

UVA Health is hoping see more primary care sites open across Virginia during the next several years, and by 2032 enable more discoveries for better health.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons
House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons
A virtual ceremony Wednesday honored more than 200 graduates of Charlottesville-Albemarle...
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons
House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons