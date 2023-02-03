Sharply Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An arctic cold front will sweep south on this Friday. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s with a gusty northwest wind.

Wind chills will drop to the single numbers tonight into early Saturday.

Sunshine to start the weekend. Saturday will be cold and brisk. The wind will begin to turn to a southerly direction.

That south wind will begin to usher in milder temperatures Sunday and into next week.

Back to spring-like levels for the first full week of February.

Tracking the next best chance of rain by next Thursday into Friday.

Keep checking back for updates.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny as temperatures drop to the 30s and 20s. Northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph. Making it feel colder with the wind chill.

Friday night: Clear and frigid. Lows in the 10s. Wind chills in the single numbers.

Saturday: Blue sky, sunshine with a blustery breeze. Highs in the 30s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Milder with highs in the lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers developing at this time. Highs lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.