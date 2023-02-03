Oh So Cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures have dropped and winds are changing with arctic frontal passage. We reached our day times highs overnight and will only be cooling for the day. While temperatures will be in the 20′s and 30′s, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits. It will also be a bit windy, with gust up to 35mph, fortuately spring like weather returns next week. If you plan on heading downtown for First Friday tonight, bring a coat.

Today: Sunny and wind gusts up to 35mph. Highs in the mid 30′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

Saturday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid upper 30′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the id 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy: Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and tracking a chance for rain. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.