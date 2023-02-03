Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia.

The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total.

It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants will help achieve that goal.

“There’s still more work to do. There’s still more women and girls to empower and to mentor, and so partnering with other nonprofits allows us to touch more women and girls in Charlottesville while we are also executing our community partnerships,” Junior League of Charlottesville president Megan Spedden said.

The deadline to apply is March 15th. A link to the application can be found here.

