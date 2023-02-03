Advertise With Us
Jeff Woody introduced as new Charlottesville HS head football coach

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach.

Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.

Woody is hoping to have similar success at CHS.

“If you are a coach you look for a challenge, I enjoy slaying dragons. I enjoy being in the belly of the beast,” says Woody. “You’ve got to love your players, they have to love you so I have to cross that bridge. I’ve got to earn their respect, they have to earn my respect. I have to demand their accountability. We have to get this football team back on the map”

Woody replaces Eric Sherry at CHS. Sherry coached the Black Knights the past 12 seasons with a record of 46-69. Sherry was recently named the new head football coach at Culpeper High School.

