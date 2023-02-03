House Bill 2039 potentially placing cap on commissary prices in Virginia prisons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed.

“It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said. “When inmates come from other facilities to our facility, they do say that our prices are lower than other facilities”

Inmates can pay for additional snacks and phone calls with money sent to them by family members.

Jails in the Commonwealth all choose their own prices for commissioned items. ACRJ buys its snacks from a third party, then ACRJ sells the items to inmates.

“Total commission on an annual basis is somewhere between $400,000 to $500,000,” Kumer said. “There’s a markup, we make a commission, and that commission goes to pay for programs here.”

House Bill 2039 would cap or eliminate that markup. It would be a multi-year effort to help inmates, who have no other option than to pay the listed jail’s commissary prices. 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is in favor of the bill.

“When you put the burden of the costs on the inmates, it gets easier to turn a blind eye to how much money the system is spending overall,” Hudson said.

Superintendent Kumer says the upcharge helps offset the cost to taxpayers.

“If we don’t have that source of revenue, we will then have to go back to localities and ask for more revenue to fill in some of those gaps,” Kumer said.

Kumer says he negotiates the markup with providers every three years in their contract.

“We put price to the individual first and then commission second,” Kumer said. “[The money] provides programs. Everything from from birth certificates for inmates to salaries for substance abuse, counselors, education, recreational equipment, books.”

