Charlottesville City Schools planning summer student art show on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is planning to host an art show on the Downtown Mall this summer, but it needs help from the community to get the project off the ground.

Aaron Eichorst is the Charlottesville City Schools Coordinator for Fine and Performing Arts.

“For about the past 40 years, Charlottesville City Schools has had a division wide art show, which we’ve held at Charlottesville High School,” he said. “Over the past several years with security concerns, the general public has been unable to access the show like they used to be able to.”

CCS is asking business owners on the Downtown Mall to host student art this May.

“That would really reach our mission and goal of reaching the community, having artwork accessible not only by our families, but also anyone who comes to the Downtown Mall,” Eichorst said.

The displays will show art from K-12 classes, and the school district will also project student art on the CODE Building.

“All humans create things and make things. It makes us feel more alive and we are more human when we make these things,” Eichorst said.

If your Downtown Mall business is interested in participating, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.