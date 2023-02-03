Arctic Blast Inbound Friday. Gusty Winds and Falling Temps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Arctic cold front will push across the region Friday morning, sending temperatures falling and kicking up the wind. Northwest winds will gust over 20-30+ mph. Sunshine returns, but with the wind and cold air it will feel colder. Lows Friday night into Saturday morning in the frigid, upper 0s and lower 10s and colder wind chills. A sunny and cold Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will start to recover by Sunday and turning much milder next week, with several days of dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog early. Watch for icy spots! Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. Highs 30s and falling. Cold wind chills. Lows upper 0s to lower 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold, still a breeze. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.