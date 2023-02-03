Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Albemarle County Public Schools wanting to buy out CATEC, Charlottesville announced that it is taking full ownership of the technical academy.

ACPS says that it wanted to buy CATEC to modernize its facilities, and a spokesperson says the intention was never to kick city students out. They would however have had to pay tuition after three years of Albemarle County ownership.

The potential for a facility like that is much greater than than what we’re doing right now, and so that was really the number one motivation we have in our capital program. Planning a second student center,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Charlottesville will take sole ownership of CATEC in July of 2024. Giaramita says he has not heard if ACPS students will have to pay tuition or not yet.

