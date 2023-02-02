UVA men’s tennis team looking to maintain No. 1 status this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college tennis season is underway, and the guys at UVA are looking to repeat as national champs. The No. 1 ranked Wahoos believe they’ve got the team chemistry to do it.

The Cavaliers won their fifth national championship in the last 10 years back in May. They beat Kentucky 4-0 in the finals.

So far, the team is off to a great start this season with a record of 6-0. Their biggest test comes on Friday, as they’re hosting Kentucky in a rematch of last year’s finals.

“I’m looking forward to it, big matches is what we want. I think that’s where we can measure ourselves the best,” Jeffrey Von Der Shulenburg said.

The ‘Hoos know they have a target on their back as the national champs.

Virginia is returning the same core group of players that won the national title last year as a 7-seed underdog.

“These guys are humble enough to receive constructive criticism, they’re humble enough to allow their coaches to push them. That’s the type of group we have,” Coach Andres Pedroso said.

The group is also a melting pot of nationalities, with the ten guys representing six different countries.

“I think that’s what makes us so special, everyone is from different parts of the world. All ten of us are best friends, we’re all extremely close with eachother. It makes us that much better and dangerous,” Ryan Goetz said.

The ‘Hoos have another big test coming up next week against #2 ranked Ohio state.

“That’s why we always schedule the toughest teams in January and February before the ACC schedule to see what we’re made of,” Coach Pedroso said.

Virginia’s match tomorrow against Kentucky starts at 5:00 p.m. with doubles-play.

All matches at the Boars’ Head Sports Club are free and open to the public.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.