Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Ivy MUC (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority has 2,000 tons of mulch available for purchase.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center accepts vegetation debris, such as trees and leaves. It then grounds it into mulch once the pile gets large.

Now, after listening to customers, they grind it twice.

The mulch costs $30 per ton and is undyed.

