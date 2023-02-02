Advertise With Us
Tracking Arctic Cold Front

Overcast and Chilly Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog on this Thursday morning. Especially over the higher elevations. Watch for freezing fog with icy spots. Tracking a weak weather disturbance mainly passing off to our south. Can’t rule out a little light mixed precipitation, mostly for areas south of I-64.

An arctic cold front will blast south Friday. Kicking up the north winds and ushering in the coldest temperatures since Christmas.

The cold air will not last long. Already by Sunday, temperatures will be going back to above average levels.

Spring-like by the early and mid-part of next week.

Thursday: Overcast and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Steady temperatures in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold. Gusty north winds will make it feel colder. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 10s by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with less wind. Still cold with highs in the 30s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

