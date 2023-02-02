Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Warner working to lower drug costs

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) (FILE)
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) says he is working to lower drug costs and make healthcare more affordable in the commonwealth.

Grassroot action from AARP helped to create the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to support Virginia’s seniors.

Sen. Warner said Thursday, February 2, that he is working to negotiate drug prices.

The senator says this is especially important post-coronavirus, where even more people may be needing help with medical costs.

“As we bring the cost of those drugs down, overall Medicare costs will go down, which will be extraordinarily important, as well. We will negotiate and we’re putting a cap on the total amount that you as a Medicare recipient would have to pay,” he said.

Sen. Warner says that cap would be $2,000 for your total aggregate of drugs and that this plan will take a few years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CPD's Bloodhound puppy, Blue
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun