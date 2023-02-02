Senator Warner working to lower drug costs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) says he is working to lower drug costs and make healthcare more affordable in the commonwealth.

Grassroot action from AARP helped to create the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to support Virginia’s seniors.

Sen. Warner said Thursday, February 2, that he is working to negotiate drug prices.

The senator says this is especially important post-coronavirus, where even more people may be needing help with medical costs.

“As we bring the cost of those drugs down, overall Medicare costs will go down, which will be extraordinarily important, as well. We will negotiate and we’re putting a cap on the total amount that you as a Medicare recipient would have to pay,” he said.

Sen. Warner says that cap would be $2,000 for your total aggregate of drugs and that this plan will take a few years.

