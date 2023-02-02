Rep. Abigail Spanberger selected to serve on U.S. House Intelligence Committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been selected to serve on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. She will be the first Virginian to serve on the committee since 2007.
Spanberger made the announcement Wednesday, February 1, with the following statement:
The Democratic representative has a background in intelligence work — thanks to her former case officer position with the CIA.
