Rep. Abigail Spanberger selected to serve on U.S. House Intelligence Committee

“As a former intelligence officer, I have always been proud to serve my country, defend its values, and keep our fellow Americans safe. Today, I’m humbled to accept this role on the House Intelligence Committee. A Virginian has not served on this committee in more than 15 years, so I am honored to bring Virginia’s voice back to this critical conversation.

I will be approaching this role with the deepest possible respect for the public servants who work tirelessly to defend our homeland — including the many who call Virginia home. Their perspectives will guide national security priorities, help Congress make smart decisions, and protect the American people from both new threats and old adversaries.

In the face of a land war in Europe, rising competition from the Chinese Communist Party, and ongoing cyberattacks, the role of the U.S. intelligence community in arming decision-makers with the most up-to-date information has rarely been as important as it is right now.”