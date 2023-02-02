Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
Bobi will turn 31 years old in May 2023.
30-year-old dog named Bobi is the world’s oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records says
'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to ‘predict’ weather
'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
RAW: 'Woodstock Willie' gives his prediction
The rescuers pulled the unconscious man from the car the moment it erupted in flames on the Las...
Bodycam: Man rescued from car as it bursts into flames on Las Vegas Strip