Petite Marie Bette celebrating Black History Month with limited-time decorated cakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -One Charlottesville bakery is kicking off Black History Month in a unique way.

Petite Marie Bette is selling cakes with prominent Black figures stenciled on top with powdered sugar.

Comedians Kevin Hart and Leslie Jones are two of the people featured this month. Each day, the cakes will have a new face.

“Those people can range from somebody you might really know like Kendrick Lemar, or they might be somebody local you might not have heard of like Vivian Pinn, a UVA medicine alum,” Petite Marie Bette co-owner Jason Becton said.

If you would like to order a cake, you have until the end of February.

Examples of the cakes and a schedule for each figure that will be depicted can be found in the images below.

Autoplay Caption

Petite Marie Bette Black History Month schedule (WVIR)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.