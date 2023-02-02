Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities

Chief Michael Kochis (FILE)
Chief Michael Kochis (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust.

Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk.

“It’s really important just to get out and speak with folks and hear directly from them what they expect of their police department, what they expected their chief,” Kochis said.

The police chief spoke with parents, grandparents, and kids during Thursday’s walk.

“There’s a lot of great work being done, and I feel as a police department we need to do our part,” Kochis said.

Kochis added that he has three priorities to focus on: Community partnerships, gun crimes, and recruitment & retention at the department.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CPD's Bloodhound puppy, Blue
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun