Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust.

Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk.

“It’s really important just to get out and speak with folks and hear directly from them what they expect of their police department, what they expected their chief,” Kochis said.

The police chief spoke with parents, grandparents, and kids during Thursday’s walk.

“There’s a lot of great work being done, and I feel as a police department we need to do our part,” Kochis said.

Kochis added that he has three priorities to focus on: Community partnerships, gun crimes, and recruitment & retention at the department.

