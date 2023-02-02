Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut has led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company.

The company says engineers are in the process of fixing the fiber to restore customer service. There is no estimated time for service restoration, but Verizon plans a status update sometime after 3 p.m.

Until service is restored, impacted customers are urged to enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.