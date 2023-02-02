Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut has led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company.

The company says engineers are in the process of fixing the fiber to restore customer service. There is no estimated time for service restoration, but Verizon plans a status update sometime after 3 p.m.

Until service is restored, impacted customers are urged to enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of...
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Gearharts (FILE)
Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine’s Day
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution