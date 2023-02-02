Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities.

Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.

“We’re very committed to keeping our community informed, and so we’re happy to present this tool as a way for them to see what’s going on in their neighborhood, or what’s going on the next neighborhood over,” Deputy Director Josh Powell said.

Citizen Connect does not include information on trends or crime rates.

