Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities

The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities.

Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.

“We’re very committed to keeping our community informed, and so we’re happy to present this tool as a way for them to see what’s going on in their neighborhood, or what’s going on the next neighborhood over,” Deputy Director Josh Powell said.

Citizen Connect does not include information on trends or crime rates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
CPD's Bloodhound puppy, Blue
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun