Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Everything should be back up to normal for those who use Verizon, this after customers spent hours Thursday, February 2, without service.

A cut to a fiber line affected many, including emergency services.

The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center says its first course of action is to ensure everyone can get help if they it.

“Essentially, when a call is placed to 911, that call is supposed to receive priority routing through the network,” Deputy Director Josh Powell said. “Even if you don’t have service on your cell phone, that should come through to the 911 center.”

Even in situations where the fiber cut is affecting cell providers, the ECC is still able to see calls.

Powell says if you need to call 911, keep trying or texting.

