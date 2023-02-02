Chilly Thursday. An Arctic Blast Arrives with Gusty Winds Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for icy spots on untreated and elevated surfaces tonight, in the wake of the rain and some snow that fell Wednesday. Groundhog Day, Thursday, mostly cloudy and chilly. Farther to our south, some light rain is expected. An Arctic cold front will push across the region Friday sending temperatures falling and kicking up the wind. Northwest winds will gust over 25-35+ mph. Lows Friday night in the low to mid 10s and colder wind chills. A cold Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will start to recover by Sunday and turning much milder next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold, some patchy fog. Watch for icy spots! Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Passing shower possible, mainly south. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. Highs 30s. Lows low to mid 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.

