Charlottesville narrows down the list of appointed council member applicants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Only six finalists are left after 20 people applied for an open seat on Charlottesville City Council.

The city announced Thursday, February 2, that the final six applicants are: Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristin Szakos.

City Council is set to hold a public hearing about this on Monday, February 6. The six applicants will be given time to address councilors, and the public will have an opportunity to speak. Councilors will then interview each of the applicants.

Charlottesville City Council will announce its selection Feb. 21. Once selected, the appointed councilor will serve until December 31.

