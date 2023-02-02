Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Education Association and the Charlottesville School Board worked together to draft a collective bargaining resolution. This is the first draft that the school board supports after denying it last April.

The resolution would give teachers and other staff a voice in their pay, benefits, and working conditions -something that has not been in place for the past 40 years.

“If a lot of the public could see our teacher’s contracts, it’s like one paragraph, and it’s basically you will do these duties or any other duties that the school board assigns to you. It’s very vague, very broad, and those people, their job contracts are pages and pages with lots of stipulations. We don’t have any of that,” Charlottesville teacher Shannon Gillikin said.

The resolution will be presented during the school board meeting on Thursday, February 2nd. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will allow time for public comments as well.

There will then be a vote in March.

