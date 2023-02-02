Blast of Arctic Air Brings a Cold Start to the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas south of I-64 saw some light snow and wintry mixing, but conditions trend to dry becoming mostly cloudy and chilly. Sun returns Friday and Saturday, but you’ll want to grab a coat as arctic air will push into the region bring the coldest weather of the year so far. Temperatures rebound to start the week with drier conditions.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Tonight; Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid upper 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.