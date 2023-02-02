Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Blast of Arctic Air Brings a Cold Start to the Weekend

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas south of I-64 saw some light snow and wintry mixing, but conditions trend to dry becoming mostly cloudy and chilly. Sun returns Friday and Saturday, but you’ll want to grab a coat as arctic air will push into the region bring the coldest weather of the year so far. Temperatures rebound to start the week with drier conditions.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Tonight; Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid upper 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Arctic Cold Front Friday
Tracking Arctic Cold Front
Arctic Cold Front Friday
Arctic Cold Front Soon
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Chilly Thursday. An Arctic Blast Arrives with Gusty Winds Friday